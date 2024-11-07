Two former teammates will go head-to-head when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Los Angeles Clippers. Before Wednesday's contest, 76ers forward Paul George and Clippers guard James Harden met up at midcourt of the new Intuit Dome.

George and Harden played together last season for the Clippers, along with the injured Kawhi Leonard. It will be interesting to see how George performs in just his second game with the 76ers, after he scored totaled 15 points on four-of-14 shooting in his franchise debut on November 4. George initially teamed up with Leonard, but him and Harden also found a great teammate chemistry during their short run.

Harden has been off to a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign, boasting averages of 21.1 points 8.7 rebounds and 9.9 assists through seven appearances. He'll likely look to iso more against his old friend when the Clippers host the 76ers. George was in Los Angeles for five years, before signing in Philadelphia over the offseason.

The 76ers are 1-5 heading into Wednesday's matchup, while Harden and the Clippers have been showing off their deep roster but are only 3-4. Tyrese Maxey should continue to run the Philadelphia offense the way he's done all season to this point, as the fifth-year veteran is averaging a whopping 30.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

George teams up with Maxey, following Harden's stint with the 76ers from 2022-to-2023.