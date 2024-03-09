When the New Orleans Pelicans amassed a 35-point lead in the second quarter, many Philadelphia 76ers fans thought the game was over. Things got interesting in the second half though. In a comeback attempt, the 76ers rallied in the final two periods, trimming the lead down to five with 45 seconds left. They wouldn't prevail, however, as a Herb Jones three-pointer sealed the deal for New Orleans, who held on to a 103-95 victory.
Following the game, 76ers center Paul Reed was asked about how Philly could bring the team's second-half momentum to the next game. The big man's hilarious answer clearly indicated frustration toward the officials.
“Just knowing that the referees are going to be the referees, we're going to have to beat them too,” Reed said, per PHLY Sports' Kyle Neubeck. “So we've got to already be expecting that.”
Q: How you bottle up what happened in the second half and carry that into New York on Sunday?
Paul Reed: “just knowing that the referees are going to be the referees, and we’re going to have to beat them too. So we got to already be expecting that” pic.twitter.com/crzRQOrCoI
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 9, 2024
Looking at the box score, there looks to be hardly any sign of foul disparity, with the 76ers tallying 19 fouls compared to the New Orleans' 18. In the free throw department, the Pelicans shot three more charity stripe attempts compared to the 76ers. (Pelicans had 23 while Philly had 20).
Reed provided support off the bench against the Pelicans, finishing the outing with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in over 27 minutes of action. Forward Tobias Harris paced the 76ers offense, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds
The 76ers entered Friday's game without stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid has been out since late January and will miss more time as he recovers from knee surgery. Maxey, on the other hand, missed his third straight game due to a concussion.
As for Paul Reed, he now has two straight double-doubles, finishing with a similar stat line this past Wednesday. With Embiid sidelined, he just needs to continue what he's been doing so far.