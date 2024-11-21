The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a brutal start to the 2024-25 NBA season, currently sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference at 2-12 following Wednesday evening's road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. That game was the first in which Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey shared the floor together, but it wasn't for long, as George left the game early with a knee injury (the same knee he also injured in a preseason game).

The 76ers weren't necessarily expected to come out firing on all cylinders, but it's safe to say most fans thought they'd be better than ten games under .500 at this point in the season.

Recently, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN drew a comparison between the 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, the team George departed in free agency this summer.

“This is like the Clippers all over again,” said Windhorst on ESPN's NBA Today (via NBA on ESPN on X). “For years, I feel like this is the way it would be with the Clippers. They'd all be lined up, this could be the moment, and then something would happen. Kawhi would look great, Paul George would look great, James Harden would come in and look great, and then something would happen.”

Windhorst did at least attempt to find a silver lining amidst all of the 76ers' struggles.

“I will say this: they are built to withstand one of their players being out. That was the whole point of this,” said Windhorst. “They thought it would be Embiid, because Paul was healthy most of last year. So they are built that if the three of them are not all healthy, that they should still stand up, but the number of two of them being healthy ain't a lot higher than six minutes for that matter.”

Six was indeed the total number of minutes that 76ers fans were treated to their Big Three being on the floor together Wednesday evening.

Can the 76ers turn things around?

The 76ers still have time to get things back on the right track, but they have dug themselves quite a hole to open up the season, currently 12.5 games behind the league best Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the conference.

The 76ers can't be fairly judged until George, Embiid, and Maxey are on the court together for an extended period of time, but it's fair to wonder at this point whether that will ever actually occur.

Up next for Philadelphia is a home game vs the Brooklyn Nets.