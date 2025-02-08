The Philadelphia 76ers are converting Justin Edwards' two-way contract to a standard deal, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sixers used one of their open roster spots to reward the undrafted rookie and Philly native for his impressive play this season.

Edwards' contract includes a team option for next season, Pompey reports. The 76ers exited the trade deadline with 12 players and have made the first signing that fills a roster spot for the remainder of the season. Edwards will now be available for the postseason — and his services could be important.

In 22 games this season, Edwards has averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. He ranks 13th among rookies in points per game and is tied for 19th in rebounds per game and fifth in steals per game.

Expand Tweet

Justin Edwards earns standard contract from 76ers

Edwards got opportunities to play as the Sixers dealt with various injuries and has made the most of them. His defense on the wing, shooting from deep and efficient scoring at the rim and from the mid-range have greatly helped Philly get by in a disastrous season. Along with first-round pick Jared McCain and second-round pick Adem Bona, the 6-foot-6 forward from Kentucky is a part of a really good draft class.

Despite other veteran teammates getting healthy and ready to rejoin the lineup, Nick Nurse has decided to start Edwards in the 76ers' last seven games. In those games, the lefty forward has shot 42.9 percent from deep on 5.0 attempts per contest. He has scored in double figures in three of his last four games. A spot on the All-Rookie team could be coming his way.

The 76ers' main roster now stands at 14, which includes 10-day signing Chuma Okeke. Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin Jr. remain on two-way deals.