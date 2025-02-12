The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Tyrese Maxey in their final game before the All-Star break. Paul George will be the Sixers' lone star in action as they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Along with Joel Embiid, who is out on the second game of a back-to-back, Maxey has been ruled out due to a right knee contusion. He was a late addition to the injury report and will now miss his seventh game of the season.

Nick Nurse said that Maxey took knee-to-knee contact during the 76ers' last game, a loss to the Toronto Raptors at home, and is dealing with soreness, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers will tie the Nets in record with a loss, a result that is made more likely with Maxey's absence.

Tyrese Maxey dealing with knee injury heading into All-Star break

Nurse speculated that Maxey was injured after the 76ers' 106-103 loss to the Raptors, a game that saw Maxey shoot just 1-9 from the field.

“I don't really want to speculate too much before I talk to him,” the Sixers' head coach said. “I have a feeling that there's something. I hope not but I think there might be something physically bothering him, so I just want to check with that.”

Along with Maxey and Embiid, the 76ers will be without Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery). They will rely on Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin Jr. to soak up the minutes at point guard. George will probably bring the ball up plenty, as well.

The Nets will be without Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot injury recovery), Noah Clowney (left ankle sprain) and De'Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear). Nic Claxton, who is dealing with a right ankle injury, will be a game-time decision.