Tyrese Maxey was one of the best rising stars during the 2023-24 NBA season. In fact, the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star ended up winning the league's Most Improved Player award for his rise from secondary player to primary star next to Joel Embiid. However, Maxey's ascension to greatness for the Sixers may not have happened if it wasn't for Embiid and his injury problems.

Although Maxey and the 76ers didn't wish for Embiid to miss a large chunk of time last season, the 2022-23 MVP's absence allowed the young guard to find his footing as a leading scorer for this team. Now, with Paul George and Embiid sidelined to begin the season, Maxey has the chance to be the sole leader for Philadelphia.

That is exactly his mindset entering opening night against the Milwaukee Bucks, as Maxey shared his thoughts on his own personal growth with ESPN's Michael Wilbon ahead of Wednesday's game.

“I didn't want Joel [Embiid] to go out last year. You know, you never want anybody to get hurt, but it did the best for me and my development,” Maxey admitted during pregame warmups. “I was able to see a lot of different defenses just being the main focus of an offense the other teams schemed. I had to see a lot of different things and change my mind and perspective. Now, it's kind of prepared me for this moment.

“Even when he [Joel Embiid] does play, he empowers me to be the best version of myself, so I'm very appreciative of him.”

Tyrese Maxey's rise to becoming complete guard

Between stepping into the No. 1 role offensively for the Sixers and having a full offseason to work on his craft, the youngster has become a complete lead guard for the 76ers. This has been a point of emphasis for Maxey throughout the offseason, and it is something head coach Nick Nurse has challenged him with.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just knowing everybody — when they went the ball, how they want the ball, how to get guys involved at all times. That's one of the biggest things that I worked on this summer and that's something that you can't work on by yourself,” Maxey told reporters during the preseason. “I went a lot of days where I played three-on-three, four-on-four, where all I did was pass and try to put guys in the right spot to score the ball. And I think that really grew my game, not just for seeing the game, my communication level of the game, putting guys in the right spot, tell the guys, ‘Okay, go here, go there.’”

The 2023-24 season proved to be a great one for Maxey, as he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three-point range. His usage rate and efficiency increased, which is exactly what was needed since Embiid only played in 39 games. Maxey ended up leading the 76ers to a 47-35 record, but they ran out of gas in the playoffs, losing in the first round to the New York Knicks.

Despite Embiid and George being out to begin the season, Maxey and the Sixers remain confident in their abilities to get back to the playoffs. This time, though, the expectations are that this team can go on a run and make their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since Allen Iverson took the franchise to the NBA Finals in 2001.

A true star at the point guard position hasn't existed in Philadelphia since Iverson was running the show. Embiid and George may get all of the attention as the veteran superstars, but Maxey has proven to be arguably the most important player for this team. With even more opportunity to grow as the team's top option in the wake of the Sixers' injury concerns, Maxey will only continue on his own path to superstardom.