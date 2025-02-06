Coming off a productive offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to be premiere contenders for the 2024-25 season. The team managed to lure Paul George away from Los Angeles, forming a star-studded trio of George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. But despite the star power, the Sixers are barely in the playoff picture, sitting at the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a dismal 20-30 record.

With the NBA trade deadline coming to a close, the Sixers still have some opportunities to make some upgrades to fortify their championship hopes. So far, Philadelphia has engaged in two trades. The first one saw a Caleb Martin swap for Quentin Grimes with the Dallas Mavericks which has helped the squad's financial position.

In another financially motivated move, the Sixers also shipped a 24-year-old KJ Martin to the Detroit Pistons. Going below the luxury tax threshold is a positive sign, but there are still more moves to be done in order to salvage their campaign this year, as a nightmare trade deadline could be the nail in the coffin.

76ers' championship hopes are slipping away

There's no doubt that the Sixers could still catch a bus to the playoffs. They're still within striking distance behind the Chicago Bulls, who have a 22-30 win-loss card. However, even if they do make the Play-In Tournament, Philadelphia would be in for a dogfight. They'd be force to battle against some of the rising teams in the East either the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, or the Orlando Magic.

Assuming they secure a playoff spot after winning their Play-In Tournament games, the Sixers will need to find answers for the hottest team in the East in the form of the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now, Maxey has easily been the most reliable star for the franchise. Otherwise, both George and Embiid have struggled to stay on the court, thanks to a myriad of injuries.

Keeping around an aging supporting cast

With Embiid already missing a huge chunk of games this year, to go along with an injury-riddled George, the Sixers can't entirely rely on their superstars to do the heavy lifting. Unfortunately, Philadelphia also has a major problem with their supporting cast. While guys like Guerschon Yabusele, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Adem Bona are stepping up, the same cannot be said for Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, and Eric Gordon.

Lowry, Drummond, Jackson, and Gordon at their prime would be a force to be reckoned with. But at 38, 31, 34, and 36 years old respectively, they've immediately become liabilities for the team. Not only are these players' ages catching up, but it seems that injuries have prevented them from seeing time on the floor. Lowry and Jackson have already missed 19 games and Gordon at 13. Drummond has missed a huge chunk at 21, thanks to a toe injury.

By now, the team could use a more reliable supporting cast, as they try to catch at least a spot at the Play-In Tournament. To make matters more interesting, Lowry and Jackson are on expiring contracts, making them free agents once the season ends. On the other hand, Drummond and Gordon will have player options for the 2025-26 season.

Keeping these aging veterans around wouldn't do the Sixers good both in the present and the future. Swapping these veterans for players that fit in the team's bigger picture is the ideal move.

Failing to find a temporary replacement for Jared McCain

It's safe to say that injuries have marred the Sixers this year, preventing them from materializing their championship expectations. However, no injury was bigger than the one suffered by rookie Jared McCain. McCain was stellar in his first 20 games, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per outing while shooting 46% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc. That's why he was even an early pick to win the NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Unfortunately, he tore his meniscus, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Without McCain, the Sixers don't look like the same team that was out to make some noise. In fact, Philadelphia has missed his shooting and playmaking. As a result, it's easy to see why the team has resorted to more isolation plays to put points on the board. It's worth noting that the Sixers are nearly dead last in the league in terms of assists at only 22.8 per game, which is a clear indicator of their offensive struggles.

Given that the former Duke star will be missing the rest of the year, it makes sense for Philadelphia to find at least a temporary replacement for him just to keep their playoff hopes alive. With the trade deadline already heating up, the Sixers must make the most out of the opportunity or risk missing out on a playoff spot. On the bright side, there are some convincing potential replacements who could be available in the market.