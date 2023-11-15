Amidst their hot start to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Sixers emerged as one of the potential trade suitors for Bulls guard Zach LaVine

As the Chicago Bulls' dismal season unfolds, there has reportedly been an increased openness from the franchise and Zach LaVine to explore trade options involving the All-Star guard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. As soon as the news broke, several teams emerged as possible suitors for LaVine. That shortlist includes the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia could still make a big move to acquire another star to put alongside reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and budding star Tyrese Maxey after finally getting rid of James Harden last week. In return, they received a trio of expiring deals and a ton of draft capital that they could dangle in a potential blockbuster deal.

Though the Sixers are reportedly interested in the Bulls star, there is apparently a catch. Philadelphia is reportedly going for a wait-and-see approach in terms of what it wants to do with its roster — and understandably so. John Clark of NBC Sports reported that the organization is leaning towards making a deal near the trade deadline because of how tremendous the team has started through the first month of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Nonetheless, if the Sixers do come to the conclusion that they want to trade for LaVine, here is a potential trade package they can offer.

Sixers trade package for Zach LaVine

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House, Jaden Springer, 2026 unprotected first round pick, 2028 lottery protected first round pick

The Sixers give up a ton of their newfound depth with this deal. But they do acquire another player who can help them match the star-studded squads in Boston and Milwaukee.

Much like his current team, LaVine is off to a slow start this 2023-24 season. The 28-year-old is averaging 21.9 points while shooting just 40.9 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc. Despite the shooting struggles, perhaps a change in scenery and a much better situation in Philly gets him back to his All-Star production.

Maxey's emergence as a legitimate Robin to Embiid's Batman is a development not many saw coming. While Maxey's monstrous leap makes it seem like Philadelphia doesn't need to make a move, LaVine's presence in the backcourt alongside him would sure help ease the offensive load and pressure on the young up-and-comer.

Though they lose most of their wing depth, the Sixers should still have a solid depth with the remaining crop of supporting cast on their roster. Embiid, Maxey, LaVine, Harris, and Nicolas Batum could be their potential starting five. Kelly Oubre Jr. (when he comes back), De'Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley, Paul Reed, and KJ Martin is still a capable bench unit that maintains Philadelphia's depth.

In addition, LaVine's contract could entice Joel Embiid to sign a long-term contract to keep the franchise competitive for at least the next four years.

As for the Bulls, this deal isn't necessarily an ideal package for a two-time All-Star. But Chicago will also get a ton of cap relief after this season. Morris, Covington, Korkmaz, and House will all be off the books next summer. The deal essentially lets them off LaVine's monstrous contract worth nearly $178 million over the next four years.

It should be worth noting that the Sixers can only do this deal after December 30th as the package includes two players that came from another trade. As such, the Sixers have enough time to evaluate their stance on making a potential trade.

While this deal could be enough to land LaVine, it makes sense for them to wait out until the trade deadline to one, see where they stand at that point of the season, and two, examine what other trades they can make to improve their championship-level roster.