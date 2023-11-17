We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers lost 117-107 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Initially, they fell behind 37-22 after the first quarter. But they battled back and led 58-57 at halftime. Unfortunately, things fell apart in the third quarter. Joel Embiid led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey had 20 points. Tobias Harris added 16 points. Likewise, Robert Covington had 16 points. The Sixers shot 45.6 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from the triples. Overall, the 76ers lost the battle of the boards 45-41. The Sixers also had only one block and turned the ball over nine times.

The Hawks lost 116-114. In the end, they allowed Julius Randle to hit the go-ahead shot with 43 seconds left to give the Knicks a 112-110 lead. Trae Young missed a free throw. Then, Dejounte Murray made a layup to cut the deficit to 114-113. But Murray got fouled with four seconds left and a 3-point deficit, and the Hawks could not get the chance to tie it. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 28 points off the bench. Also, Jalen Johnson added 18 points. Trae Young had 15 points but went 4 for 12 from the field, including 0 for 4 from the triples. Likewise, Murray finished with 13 points. The Hawks shot 54.7 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they shot 76.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Hawks lost 42-30 on the boards. Moreover, they committed 15 turnovers.

The Sixers won 3 of 4 last season. Concurrently, the 76ers have gone 7-3 in the past 10 overall games against the Hawks. The Sixers have gone 3-3 in the past six games in Atlanta.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hawks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -1 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers are once again solid across the board. First, they are fifth in field-goal shooting percentage, including 12th from the triples. The Sixers are first in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, the 76ers are eighth on the boards. They have taken care of the ball for the most part, ranking ninth in turnovers. Additionally, they are sixth in blocked shots.

Embiid is the master of basketball, averaging 31.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Therefore, the Sixers look to him for everything. Embiid will try to dominate his touches today. Likewise, he will have help from Maxey, who averages 27.9 points per game. Maxey is also shooting 48.6 percent, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Thus, he will run all over the court, looking for chances. Tobias Harris is averaging 19.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Overall, he has the hot hand, shooting 56.9 percent from the field. Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 16.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Additionally, De'Anthony Melton is averaging 10.8 points per game.

The Sixers will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring chances early. Then, they must avoid the second-half letdown.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are hanging in there like they always do. Currently, they rank ninth in field-goal shooting percentage, including 16th from the 3-point line. The Hawks are also fourth from the charity stripe. Ultimately, they are middle-of-the-road on the boards, ranking 12th in rebounds. But the Hawks have struggled to handle the ball properly, ranking 23rd in turnovers. Also, they are not as good defensively, ranking 19th in blocked shots.

Young is their best player, averaging 23.5 points and 10.9 assists per game. However, his shooting has been off, as he has hit 35.6 percent of his shots, including a pathetic 27.8 percent from the 3-point line. Murray averages 22 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 50 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from the 3-point line. Bogdanovic is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 61.1 percent. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter is averaging 13.2 points, while Saddiq Bey averages 11.8 points per game. Both players need to do more to help the Hawks.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can convert their chances at the free-throw line. Then, they must avoid costly turnovers that put them in bad situations at the end of games.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Sixers are an above-average team, and the Hawks are a mediocre team. Still, it will be a great game. In the end, the Sixers will use their experience and skills to overcome the Hawks.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-110)