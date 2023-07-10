The NBA Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas as the Philadelphia 76ers face off with the Dallas Mavericks. It is time to continue our NBA Summer League Odds series with a 76ers-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how-to watch

The 76ers won their first game in Vegas over the Knicks. It was a 110-101 victory for the 76ers. While the Knicks were solid on defense, the 76ers shot well. They hit 48.2 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from three. They did lose the rebounding battle but moved the ball well in the game. They had 21 assists in the game while racking in eight steals and ten blocks.

The Mavericks lost their first game in Vegas to the Thunder. They struggled shooting, hitting just 41.5 percent from the floor while shooting 29 percent from three. The biggest issue was on the defensive end of the floor. They allowed Oklahoma City to shoot 44.2 percent from three, as they allowed 91 points to the Thunder.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: 76ers-Mavericks Odds:

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-108)

Dallas Mavericks: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 188.5 (-110)

Under: 188.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Mavericks

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers need to keep their offense going. So far in the summer league, they are scoring 110 points per game while hitting 48.2 percent of shots. Last time out it was Jaden Spring who led the way for the 76ers. He scored 23 points in the game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. He also did well from three, hitting two of six shots. Springer does need to control the turnovers though. While he had three assists, he did turn over the ball three times.

The 76ers also need to win the rebounding battle, and that will start with Ricky Council IV. Council has eight rebounds in his last game, including three of the offensive boards. The 76ers capitalized on second-chance points with that, and have 11 offensive rebounds overall.

Meanwhile,e the Sixers will want to stay out of foul trouble. they had Greg Brown III with five personal fouls, while four other players had four of them. One of those guys was Trequavion Smith, who was a menace on the defensive end of the court. He has three steals and three blocks last time out. If he can repeat that, the Sixers will win again.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

For the Mavericks, it was almost a one-man show on offense last time out. Jaden Hardy scored 24 points in the game, but only shot 44.4 percent. He did shoot 33 percent from three with four three-pointers in the game. Hardy was also second on the team in rebounds. He has six on the night with one of the offensive end. The Mavericks did win the rebounding battle over the Thunder, but with poor defense and not the best shooting it was a loss.

On the defensive end, only one man had a block in the game, and that was Chris Silva, who only played 16.2 minutes. The Mavericks will need some better defense today. That could come from Braxton Key. He had an okay game last time out. He scored eight points with eight rebounds. Still, he had four on the offensive end and managed to just get eight points and an assist off those second chance opportunites.

The biggest issue for the Mavericks was shooting from three. AJ Lawson went just one for five, as did Brandon Randolph. Both of them are historically better three-point shooters. They will need to show that tonight to get the win over the 76ers. The Mavericks also need to get a few more assists. They only had 14 in the game against the Thunder, with McKinley Wright IV leading the way with four. Taze Moore did add three off the bench, but only Wright had more than one assist as a starter.

Final 76ers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

In order to win, the Mavericks need more than one player playing offense. Only Jaden Hardy had a solid offensive night, while the Sixers were able to spread the ball around. Tonight, if the Mavericks do not get better shooting from their other starters, they will struggle to score. They will also struggle if they cannot slow down the opponent's three balls. Overall, the Sixers looked better in their first game, and the Mavericks struggled a lot. Take the Sixers in this game.

Final 76ers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: 76ers -3.5 (-108)