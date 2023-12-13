The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Detroit Pistons in this edition of our NBA odds series.

The Philadelphia 76ers hope to get the Detroit Pistons one game closer to an NBA-record losing streak. The Pistons have a 20-game losing streak, rapidly approaching the 76ers record of 26 straight in 2013-14. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Pistons prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The 76ers offense has been scoring at an elite rate, averaging 134 points per game during a three-game winning streak. They beat the Washington Wizards 146-101 to start a stretch in their schedule where anything other than a clean sweep will be disappointing. They play the Pistons again on Friday before taking on the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. The 76ers were starting to fall down the Eastern Conference standings, but this run of games can get them back into the conversation for the first seed. Joel Embiid is having the best season of his career, averaging 33.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Embiid has 30+ points in nine straight games, including a 50-point performance on December 6th against the Wizards.

There isn't much to say about the Detroit Pistons. They have lost 20 straight, a single-season franchise record. Detroit's best chance to land a win may have been on Monday, facing the Indiana Pacers coming off their in-season tournament loss on Saturday night. The Pacers pulled it together enough to sneak away with a 131-123 win. Detroit had one of their best performances, shooting 55.6% from the field. At this point, it must feel like they will never get a win if you are sitting in the Pistons' locker room.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are coming off a dominating win over the Washington Wizards. The team's stars were able to rest during the fourth quarter, with Embiid and Maxey only playing 30 and 25 minutes. Despite the low minute total, Embiid had 34 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, while Maxey chipped in with 24 points and six assists. The 76ers are beginning to hit their stride, and as bad as the Wizards are this season, the Pistons are even worse. The 76ers' against-the-spread record is 15-7-0, and they usually cover when they win as favorites.

There isn't much to be confident about when backing the Pistons. They have been underdogs in almost every game, and their against-the-spread record is 9-14-0. It'd be nice if a team were losing but still keeping games close, but the Pistons haven't been able to do that. They have failed to cover in six of their last eight games, including a 32-point loss as 10.5-point underdogs and a 14-point loss as 1.5-point underdogs. The Pistons are getting obliterated by teams, which is a bad sign for their chances of breaking the losing streak.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

If you have been following along with the Pistons season, there may be no way you'll bet on them. However, the one positive stat for the Pistons in this matchup is that the 76ers only beat them by eight points in their November 10th matchup. The Pistons were 8.5-point underdogs and covered the spread by half a point. It is one of the few covers that the Pistons have during this losing streak. The Pistons covered in their first three games of the year but are 6-14 since. It may be reaching to rely on a 0.5-point cover to bet on the Pistons tonight, but when you're in one of the worst losing streaks in league history, you will take any positive you can find.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

You could probably tell that the reasons to bet the Pistons in this matchup didn't have a high confidence meter. The Pistons covered an 8.5-point spread against the 76ers on November 10th. After that game, the 76ers went on a stretch of six losses in 11 games, which sent them sliding down the standings. The 76ers weren't in form, as shown in the following 11 games. Since then, the 76ers have won three straight games, and you can sense that they smell blood in the water with their upcoming schedule. They beat the Wizards by 45 points on Monday night and now get two games against the Pistons, the Hornets, and the Bulls. There's a good chance the 76ers will extend this winning streak to seven games before they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 20th.

The scariest thing for the Pistons is that the 76ers are on a hot streak and well-rested. Embiid and Maxey didn't play in the fourth quarter of the 45-point blowout, meaning they will be at full strength for Wednesday night's game. This feels like a statement game for the 76ers, who won't forget that the Pistons kept it close in their first matchup of the season. There will be no better chance for the 76ers to get back to the top of the Eastern Conference this season, and they will need to put a hurt on these lower-tier teams over the next week.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: 76ers -11.5 (-112)