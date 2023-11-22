The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers head out west to take on the surging Minnesota Timberwolves for a Wednesday night showdown between two of the league's best so far this year. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a 76ers-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Philadelphia (10-4) is coming off a closely contested overtime loss at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers where they amounted a comeback in the second half of the game to take the Cavaliers to overtime. Unfortunately, the 76ers couldn't stop Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen who combined for 58 points on the night. It was the big 3 of the 76ers that kept him in the game as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris combined for 85. It's up to the 76ers to keep up with the same intensity on a back-to-back when they head out west to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota (10-3) is fully rested after a blowout win at home against the visiting New York Knicks. The Timberwolves were able to limit the Knicks to just 100 points while shooting just 35% from the floor and 24% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves shot 51% from the floor and dominated the paint as they always do. As the 76ers come to town if they can get out to a fast start like the Cavaliers did just last night they can continue their hot start to the 2023-2024 season when they play host this Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Timberwolves Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +4.5 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4.5 (-108)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to cover the spread against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 76ers have been displaying an impressive level of play, with a strong record and notable victories against formidable opponents. Their cohesive teamwork and strategic execution have been key factors in their recent success. On the other hand, the Timberwolves while they have been competing at a high level have struggled to maintain consistency, facing challenges in both offense and defense at times against the elite of the NBA.

The 76ers boast a formidable lineup, including star players such as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris. Their skill sets and experience provide a significant advantage over the Timberwolves' roster. Embiid's dominance in the paint, Maxey's playmaking abilities, and Harris' scoring prowess present a formidable challenge for the Timberwolves to overcome. Additionally, the 76ers' depth and versatility off the bench further strengthen their position in this matchup.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves have shown promise with an excellent start to the season, ranking second in defensive rating and shooting an impressive 51.1% from the field. This strong performance indicates that they have the potential to compete at a high level and cover the spread against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference the Philadelphia 76ers.

When analyzing player matchups, the Timberwolves possess talented players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and the addition of Rudy Gobert this season. Their skill sets and ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor present a formidable challenge for the 76ers. Additionally, the Timberwolves' depth behind their big three helps them compete against the best of the best in the Western Conference.

Final 76ers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top teams in the NBA as they are tops in most statistical categories and they sit in second behind the Boston Celtics for second in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been a big surprise early on in the season contending with the reigning champions the Denver Nuggets, and a young surging team the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western.

The difference maker would seem to be Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid in this matchup who like to be unguardable from a Timberwolves standpoint. While the Timberwolves have been good during their first 13 games of the season this will be a tall task when they play host to the 76ers. The 76ers also have been a cash cow for bettors who have been hitting their spread where they have cashed more than 70% of the time to start the season. Take the 76ers to head out on the road and take care of business.

Final 76ers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +4.5 (-106), Under 221 (-110)