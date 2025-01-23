Being a coach in the NBA is an unforgiving job. Despite tremendous efforts being poured into the job, a coach only gets to remain as one whenever he produces results. Although coaching in the NBA often requires experience and mastery, there are special occasions when a rookie NBA coach gets the job done by bringing an NBA title to the franchise.

However, it's quite a rare occasion. This year, there's optimism that newly hired Lakers head coach and former NBA player JJ Redick will be the next coach to do so. But based on history, only a few have achieved the feat. Here is a look at 9 rookie coaches to win a NBA title.

Nick Nurse (2019 Toronto Raptors)

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse answers questions during a media conference on Media Day for the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena.
The last rookie coach to guide a team to an NBA championship was Nick Nurse back in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. Coaching a Raptors team headlined by newly acquired Kawhi Leonard, the squad took down the Eastern Conference, highlighted by a dramatic game-winner by The Klaw.

Nurse also led the Raptors past the back-to-back NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, denying them a potential three-peat. It was the Raptors' first championship banner.

Tyronn Lue (2016 Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells from the sidelines against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.
David Blatt was doing relatively well as head coach of the Cavaliers, spearheaded by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. After making it to the 2015 NBA Finals, the Cavs were highly expected to run it back. They did so, but only until midway through the 2015-2016 season.

Blatt then was fired, leading to Tyronn Lue becoming the interim head coach. Despite having no experience as coach, Lue led the Cavs to the franchise's first NBA championship at the expense of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. It's worth noting that in the process, the Cavs made history as the first-ever team to climb out of a 3-1 NBA Finals series deficit.

Steve Kerr (2015 Golden State Warriors)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) confers with referee CJ Washington (12) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.
Hiring Steve Kerr was the missing puzzle piece for the Golden State Warriors to become a legitimate championship contender. After several seasons in purgatory, Kerr coached the Warriors to the 2014 NBA championship.

Led by the Splash Brothers of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to go along with Draymond Green, the Warriors become a dynasty after that. The Kerr-coached squad made five more trips to the NBA Finals that resulted in three more NBA titles.

Pat Riley (1982 Los Angeles Lakers)

Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits on the court for the jersey retirement ceremony for former player Udonis Haslem during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center.
After becoming a part of the Lakers' championship team in 1972 as a player, Pat Riley seamlessly transitioned into a head coach with the Purple and Gold. Midway through the season, with the firing of Paul Westhead, Riley was tasked to lead the Lakers squad headlined by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Riley led the squad with a record of 50-21 the remainder of the season before hoisting the trophy. Riley was the brains behind establishing the Showtime Era.

Paul Westhead (1980 Los Angeles Lakers)

The head coach for the Loyola Marymount University basketball team during the 1989-1990 season, Paul Westhead, speaks to the crowd during a ceremony to reveal a statue for the late Hank Gathers. Gathers was a college basketball star with a bright NBA future when he collapsed and died in the middle of a game while playing for Loyola Marymount University. The school will honor Gathers and mark the anniversary before Saturday's game. In addition to unveiling a statue of Gathers, members of the team will be in attendance and the current team will wear throwback uniforms during the game.
Due to an injured Jack McKinney, who endured a bicycle accident that landed him in the hospital, Paul Westhead took over for the Lakers for the rest of the 1979-1980 season.

Westhead posted a 50-18 record with the Lakers before leading the Purple and Gold to a championship in his first year as head coach. The Lakers team featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and rookie Magic Johnson.

George Senesky (1956 Philadelphia Warriors)

Just shortly after hanging up his basketball sneakers with the Philadelphia Warriors, George Senesky immediately returned to the organization but this time as head coach. Right from the get-go, Senesky easily made an impact for the team, even as a head coach. He helped the Warriors defeat the Fort Wayne Pistons in five games to emerge victorious in the 1956 NBA Finals.

John Kundla (1949 Minneapolis Lakers)

The retired jerseys of Los Angeles Lakers players Jamaal Wilkes (52), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Shaquille O'Neal (34), Jerry West (44), Magic Johnson (32), James Worthy (42), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Kobe Bryant (8 and 24) and Chick Hearn and the names of Minneapolis Lakers Hall of Fame players Vern Mikkelsen, George Mikan, Jim Pollard, Slater Martin, John Kundla and Clyde Lovellette on display at Staples Center.
John Kundla was making waves at the college ranks before the newly formed franchise, Minneapolis Lakers, came knocking. Surprisingly, Kundla actually turned down the offer originally. The Lakers upped the offer by doubling his salary, convincing the highly touted coach to take the job.

Fortunately, the wait was worth it, as Kundla immediately went to work, helping the Lakers win the 1949 NBA championship. He led the franchise to four more championships afterwards.

Buddy Jeannette (1948 Baltimore Bullets)

Unlike other coaches in this list, Buddy Jeannette actually won his championship as a player-coach for the Baltimore Bullets. Around that time, the league was still called the BAA. It was certainly an incredible feat for the player-coach.

Eddie Gotlieb (1947 Philadelphia Warriors)

Prior to John Kundla, the man who coached the Philadelphia Warriors was Eddie Gotlieb. Like his player Kundla, Gotlieb became a champion coach as early as his first season. Gotlieb guided the Warriors past the Chicago Stags in a Finals matchup between rookie coaches.