The ending of the Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, is a lot process. How does it end for the “Blowin' in the Wind” singer?

Warning: Spoilers for A Complete Unknown ahead

What is A Complete Unknown about?

A Complete Unknown depicts Bob Dylan's (Timothée Chalamet) rise as a folk artist. He goes to New York to meet his hero, Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy) and also meets Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) at the hospital.

Before becoming a global superstar, Bob meets Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning). They start dating and move in together soon after. During this time, he also meets Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), another rising star in the folk world.

As the sixties progressed, he became interested in electrically amplified music. He grew tired of his fame and sought to escape it by any means necessary.

His personal life begins crumbling after he cheats on Sylvie with Joan. Even after breaking up with Sylvie, things are not peaches and cream. He has a co-headlining tour with Joan that goes poorly.

The love triangle comes tumbling down

The switch to electrically amplified music upsets the folk community, including his former mentor, Pete. Despite their insistent pleas not to play his new material, Bob plans on playing it.

Before leaving for Newport, he calls on Sylvie one last time. She initially seems hesitant, but she ultimately joins him for his road trip.

Upon arriving, it seems like old times again. But it changes when Bob has to join Joan (who greets him with a middle finger) on stage for a duet. Initially, Sylvie thinks she can emotionally handle it. However, she begins breaking down as the two sing.

Bob later realizes that Sylvie left and chases her down at the ferry. They have one final exchange and share a cigarette before she leaves for good. It is a sad ending to an up-and-down relationship.

The infamous Newport performance

He returns to the festival and takes the stage with his band. Johnny Cash (Boyd Holbrook) once again nudged Bob to “track mud on the carpet” ahead of his performance.

Almost immediately, the board knew what was coming next. The crowd revolted when he played “Maggie's Farm,” and it only continued when he played “Like a Rolling Stone.”

Most of the festival's board, including Pete, try to unplug his guitar. However, their efforts are thwarte, and the band finishes the song.

After leaving the stage, he is asked to play one more folk song to send the fans home happy. He reluctantly performs “It's All Over Now, Baby Blue” before making his final exit. In real life, he also performed “Mr. Tambourine Man” to close out the impromptu encore.

The movie ends with Bob back where he started the movie. He is paying Woody one last visit. After saying his final goodbye, A Complete Unknown ends with him on his motorcycle.

In a way, it is as if Bob Dylan is finally saying goodbye to the one fans knew in the early sixties. The final goodbye to Woody is almost a breaking-the-fourth-wall moment as Bob looks ahead to his future.

Of course, in real life, Dylan would go on to release dozens of more albums. “Like a Rolling Stone” is one of his signature songs, and

A Complete Unknown is in theaters.