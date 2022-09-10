The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the top up-and-coming teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season, and a big reason for that is because of their new star wide receiver AJ Brown. The Eagles acquired Brown in a draft day trade with the Tennessee Titans, giving young quarterback Jalen Hurts a new target to throw to. With his debut right around the corner, we decided to craft our AJ Brown Week 1 bold predictions for his game against the Detroit Lions.

During his time with the Titans, Brown turned himself into one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL. He was a fantastic receiver on deep passes, and it helped him turn in some monster performances early in his career. He could be set to take a step forward after leaving the run-heavy Titans offense.

Brown joins an offense led by Hurts under center, and will play alongside other weapons such as DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders, and Dallas Goedert. That should help Brown get open consistently and be one of Hurts’ top targets. With that in mind, let’s jump into our Week 1 predictions for Brown and see what fans should expect from him in his debut with his new team.

3. AJ Brown will catch a touchdown on the Eagles first drive

The Eagles Week 1 matchup against the Lions should work quite well in their favor. The Lions were one of the worst teams in the league last season, and they will probably be in a similar spot this season. This has allowed the Eagles to become pretty big favorites for their season opener against the Lions.

Brown will find himself with some favorable matchups all throughout the game, as Detroit doesn’t exactly have a great secondary. Their starting cornerback duo of Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah have a lot of potential, but they are still very young, and have a lot of learning to do. Oruwariye held down the fort pretty well last season while Okudak spent pretty much the entire year out with a torn achilles.

Brown will take advantage of these matchups early and often, and he will be on the receiving end of Philadelphia’s first touchdown of the season. Hurts will just miss Brown on a deep bomb earlier on the drive that would have been a 50+ yard touchdown, but ends up finding him on a fade route from inside the five yard line a few plays later. This ensures that Brown’s stint with the Eagles will get off to quite a hot start.

2. AJ Brown will have 100+ receiving yards at halftime

The Eagles offense should have a field day against Detroit’s defense for the most part. If Hurts can get the read-option offense going early, this could be a long day for the Lions against Philadelphia’s new and improved offense.

AJ Brown should be the main benefactor of this offense going up against the Lions defense. As mentioned, he will have a touchdown on the first drive, but it won’t stop there. Brown will win pretty much every matchup he finds himself in, and ends up with 100 yards by the time halftime hits.

Brown’s touchdown will be the highlight, but Hurts and Brown will connect on a 43 yard go route early in the second to give Brown a big chunk of his yardage. He’ll have another 20+ yard reception on a crossing route along the way, as the Lions struggle to slow down Philadelphia’s big new target. When all is said and done, Brown will head into the locker room with 108 yards and a touchdown just one half into his Eagles career.

1. AJ Brown will score another touchdown early in the third quarter

Brown could sit out the entire second half and still have had a strong showing, but he wants more. The Eagles get the ball second after they received the opening kickoff in the first half, and Brown will once again find his way into the end zone. This time, Hurts will find him from 15 yards out on a corner route that sees him come down with a contested jump ball.

That will be the last big play from Brown on the day, as the Eagles shift to the ground game to close things out. Overall, it’s an explosive debut for Brown that sees him help his new team pull away with a victory. Hurts takes full advantage of his new deep ball target, and his 43 yard completion to Brown in the first half is among his best throws of the day.

Overall, AJ Brown’s fit with the Eagles will look as smooth as can be, but it remains to be seen how they will perform against stronger secondaries than the Lions.