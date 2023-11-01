Don't expect a sequel to A Nightmare Before Christmas sequel. But perhaps a prequel is on the way for the Tim Burton-produced classic.

Prequel, no sequel

Speaking to People, Henry Selick, who directed A Nightmare Before Christmas, thinks the film is “a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years.”

“I think Tim [Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that?” he added. “He certainly doesn't need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody's come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don't think there's any idea that would convince him.”

However, Selick thinks it “might be more interesting to do a prequel.” He added, “There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown.”

Maybe time will change Burton's thoughts on a sequel to A Nightmare Before Christmas. After all, he's currently making a sequel to Beetlejuice 35 years after the original, with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega.

A Nightmare Before Christmas was released in 1993 and starred Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, and Catherine O'Hara. The story was created by Tim Burton, who also produced the film with Denise Di Novi. The film grossed $95.8 million during its box office run but has gained a cult following in the years since. It did receive an Oscar nomination, though, for Best Visual Effects (the first time an animated film had been nominated). Disney has re-issued the film on a number of occasions.