A lot will be riding for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-23. This team has yet to live up to its full potential since it paired superstar duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. This year might just be different.

In their defense, injuries have played a major role in LA’s inability to reach the heights many expected them to. For his part, Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season as he rehabbed a torn ACL. George didn’t fare much better, with the seven-time All-Star managing just 31 games for the Clippers last term before going down with a season-ending elbow injury.

At this point, however, both stars are raring to go ahead of the new campaign. In a recent Clippers hype video, George sent out a stern warning to the rest of the league with regard to Leonard’s current status:

“He looks in mid-season form… which is a scary sight,” George said of Kawhi.

That’s quite a hype video, if I may say. It should be enough to get any Clipper fan excited ahead of what should be a bounce-back campaign for this very hungry group.

As for Kawhi Leonard, it is clear that he’s been working hard throughout the offseason. He’s put on a lot of muscle and he’s looking like a different man right now. As Paul George implied, however, this significant body change has only worked in the former Finals MVP’s favor.

The rest of the league better be ready for the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season.