A$AP Rocky, the internationally acclaimed rapper and member of the A$AP Mob collective, is now embroiled in a legal dispute as A$AP Relli, a fellow member of the group, has filed a defamation lawsuit against him. The lawsuit centers around allegations of defamation stemming from a 2021 shooting incident.

A$AP Relli alleges that A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, made false and damaging statements about him regarding a shooting incident that took place in 2021. Tacopina then went through a press campaign where he said things about the ex-A$AP mob member, causing significant harm to his reputation and career according to a report by TMZ.

“Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him,” said Tacopina to news outlets.

Although the infamous rapper did get arrested for being associated with the shooting, he was bailed out early at the high price of $550,000 as told by People.

In the legal documents filed, A$AP Relli asserts that he had no involvement in the shooting and that A$AP Rocky's statements were both false and damaging. The lawsuit seeks damages for defamation, with A$AP Relli seeking to clear his name and recover losses incurred due to the alleged harm to his career and reputation.

Known for his chart-topping music and high-profile collaborations, A$AP Rocky has updated us with his child but not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of yet. The legal battle now looms over the A$AP Mob, a prominent hip-hop collective known for its influence on the genre.