Aardman Animations, the studio behind iconic series like Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run, aren't running out of clay after all.

The Telegraph posted a report on November 17 that suggested Aardman was running out of clay. It was an amusing story, but does not appear to be true.

On November 20, Aardman took to X to update fans on their clay supply. “We are touched about recent concern over the future of our beloved clay creations, but wanted to reassure fans that there is absolutely no need to worry,” the post began. “We have high levels of existing stocks of modelling clay to service current and future productions and, much like Wallace in his workshop, we have been tinkering away behind the scenes for quite some time with plans in place to ensure a smooth transition to new stocks to continue to make our iconic productions.”

Aardman was founded in 1972 by Peter Lord and David Sproxton. The studio has become iconic due to its characters Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph. They have even dipped their toe into the CG animated waters, making Flushed Away in 2006. Their stop-motion film, Chicken Run, is the highest-grossing stop-motion film ever.

Their last film, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, was released in 2019. Coming up, Aardman will release the long-awaited sequel to Chicken Run, Dawn of the Nugget. The film premiered on October 14 at the BFI film festival and will be released on December 15 on Netflix. Unlike its predecessor, the film will go straight to streaming.