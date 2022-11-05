Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Aaron Carter, a former pop star when he was younger who even toured with the Backstreet Boys, has been found dead in his California home at just 34 years old, per TMZ.

Carter rose to prominence as a teenager and even sold over a million copies on his very first album. He eventually became a regular on the channel Nickelodeon on the shows Lizzy McGuire and 7th Heaven. Carter was reportedly found dead in his bathtub after drowning, with police reporting to his Lancaster home around 11 am on Saturday.

He’s been transitioning into rap and even made some appearances in reality television, most notably Dancing With The Stars. Aaron Carter is the younger brother of ex-Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter. He opened for Brittany Spears on one of her tours in the early 2000s, too.

During his teen years, Carter dated several heartthrobs in the industry, including Hillary Duff and Lindsey Lohan. He came out as bisexual in 2019 but said he only dates women.

Like many child stars, Aaron Carter had serious substance abuse problems, going into rehab several times to help with his addictions. Carter entered rehab in September for the fifth time in order to regain custody of his young son, Prince.

A very sad turn of events for Carter, who was clearly not well. You can have everything in the world but if you’re mentally unstable, life can be a real struggle.

Best wishes to Aaron Carter’s family in this difficult time. May be rest in heavenly peace.