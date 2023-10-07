After only playing six snaps vs. the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is questionable for the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders per a tweet by Adam Schefter.

“Packers are listing RB Aaron Jones and CB Jaire Alexander as questionable for Monday night's game vs. the Raiders,” Shefter tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Jones has battled injuries to start the season after tweaking his hamstring in the Packer's 38-20 victory over the Bears in Week 1. Due to the injury, the Packers had to rely on Fort Valley State alumnus Wilson and fellow running back A.J. Dillon in their Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers haven't been productive rushing the ball the first few weeks of the season, ranking in the middle of the league in rushing offense with 298 total yards on the ground on 91 attempts this season. Jones rushed for 1,121 yards and 2 touchdowns on 213 carries.

Jones returned in the Packer's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions but only had 5 carries for 18 yards, way under his normal level of play. The Packers will once again rely on a committee of running backs in A.J. Dillon and Emanuel Wilson. Dillon has rushed for 118 yards on 44 carries and no touchdowns this season. Wilson has not seen any significant playing time, last taking the field for Green Bay in their 25-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. J

Green Bay will play the Raiders in Prime Time on ESPN Monday Night football.