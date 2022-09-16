Aaron Judge gets epic shoutout from Yankees Hall of Famer Dave Winfield amid 60-HR chase

Former New York Yankees slugger and MLB Hall of Famer Dave Winfield shouted out Aaron Judge amid Judge’s special 2022 season. Winfield, who spent 9 seasons in a Yankees uniform during his career, also revealed his hilarious reasoning for Judge’s dominance.

While in ⁦@nycgov⁩ for #RobertoClemente annual dinner I’m very aware that ⁦@TheJudge44⁩ ⁦@Yankees⁩ is sitting on 57 HRS and is the leading candidate for @ALMVP. This photo from an earlier spring training gives you an idea of why he’s so dominant!!!😲😆😳 pic.twitter.com/P86jsGJ3eT — Dave Winfield (@DaveWinfieldHOF) September 16, 2022

Dave Winfield is 6’6 and looks small compared to Aaron Judge. Judge is a physical specimen who features ample amounts of power. As of this story’s publication, Judge has 57 home runs on the season.

He is on track to break Roger Maris’ Yankees single season home run record. He likely will get the job done barring a late September breakdown.

Winfield also referred to Judge as the “leading candidate for AL MVP.” The Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP debate has taken MLB by storm over the past couple of weeks. But the fact is that Judge is enjoying an elite campaign. The slugger is slashing .310/.413/.688 with 57 home runs and 123 RBIs.

Judge’s eye-popping numbers have him in position to potentially win the Triple Crown. He leads the league in home runs and RBIs and isn’t far behind in batting average.

There are a number of people who still consider Ohtani as the MVP due to his two-way prowess. It is a fascinating debate that has captivated all of baseball. But Winfield is clearly on the Aaron Judge bandwagon for the award.