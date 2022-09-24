Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.

Yankees reporter Marly Rivera shared the following report from Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“Alex Cora says that a bunch of #Yankees fans were chanting “Let’s Go Red Sox!” next to their dugout, and were actually cheering him on to score 2 more runs in the 8th so #AaronJudge could have another AB in the 9th with a tie game.”

The Aaron Judge hopefuls were nearly rewarded, as the Red Sox threatened and ended up loading the bases. However, the Yankees ultimately prevailed in the 9th and won 7-5. It was a bittersweet win for NY fans. On one hand, New York’s victory drew them closer to clinching the AL East. On the other hand, fans will have to wait at least one more day to see Aaron Judge tie Roger Maris’ AL single-season home run record.

Aaron Judge finished the game going 0-3 with a walk. He is under an enormous amount of pressure to homer every time he comes to the plate right now. Judge likely can’t wait to break the record and leave this in the past.

Judge will look to club the historic home run on Sunday against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.