On Friday, July 28th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game + parlay that’s paying out over 1.5-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game + parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Friday, July 28th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let’s take a look at what FanDuel’s same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Aaron Judge 1+ Hits (-260)

Shohei Ohtani 1+ Hits (-230)

Bryce Harper 1+ Hits (-280)

MLB Same Game + Parlay Odds: +170

Aaron Judge 1+ Hits

Aaron Judge is expected to return to the Yankees lineup on Friday, and he will be facing a tough challenge in Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a talented right-hander with a fastball that can touch 100 mph, but Judge has a history of success against him.

In two career at-bats against Rodriguez, Judge has a hit and a walk. He has also hit .304 with a .943 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. Judge also is a very good hitter against fastballs. He has a career .370 batting average against fastballs in the strike zone, and he has hit 10 of his 19 home runs this season on fastballs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodriguez has a tendency to leave his fastball up in the zone. This is a pitch that Judge loves to hit, and he has a history of taking advantage of it. Judge is a very patient hitter. He has a career walk rate of 12.5%, and he is not afraid to take pitches. This will be important against Rodriguez, who is a strikeout pitcher which will give Judge ample opportunities to put the ball in play in this matchup.

Shohei Ohtani 1+ Hits

Shohei Ohtani is a very good hitter against right-handed pitchers. He has a career .288 batting average against righties, and he has hit 21 of his 33 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. Kevin Gausman is a strikeout pitcher, and Ohtani is a very patient hitter. He has a career walk rate of 13.4%, and he is not afraid to take pitches. This will be important against Gausman, who is trying to get him to chase.

By Ohtani not chasing, Gausman will give him a ton of potential good pitches over the middle of the plater for him to hit in play. Ohtani is a very good fastball hitter. Gausman’s fastball is his best pitch, but Ohtani has a history of hitting fastballs well. He has a career .333 batting average against fastballs in the strike zone, and he has hit 12 of his 33 home runs this season on fastballs. While is not a given that Ohtani will get a hit against an elite pitcher like Gausman, he is coming off a two-hit performance yesterday which will give him some momentum coming into this matchup.

Bryce Harper 1+ Hits

Bryce Harper is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he has a history of success against Mitch Keller. Despite missing some games due to a small tear in his right elbow, Harper has been performing well at the plate. He drove in a pair of runs in his two games against the Baltimore Orioles with one of those runs being a home run.

Keller has been struggling on the mound lately, with a 5.51 ERA over his last 11 starts. Keller’s recent struggles and Harper having great success in limited action against him bodes well in this matchup. In just six at bats, Harper has four hits, with two doubles and one RBI. Also, Harper has had at least a hit in four straight games heading into game one of their away series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In those four games, Harper has compiled six hits in 16 at bats which is good for a .375 batting average with one home run and four RBIs.

In Keller’s last two games alone he has given up 14 earned runs on 19 hits with five home runs. It is uncertain whether or not Keller is seeing a dip in his performance due to an injury or just being overexerted during the season but if those struggles continue into tonight’s game against a daunted lineup like the Phillies, Bryce Harper and company will certainly make him pay mightily. As long as Harper can keep his composure and not chase in tonight’s game against Keller, which he has done in the past, he should have no problem getting at least one hit in tonight’s game.