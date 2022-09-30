Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots

After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.

3. No interceptions, no sack for the Packers QB

In Week 1, when both Packers starting tackles — David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins — sat out with long-standing injuries, Aaron Rodgers didn’t fare well because of this. The QB took four sacks and threw an interception in the lopsided opening week loss.

Week 1 is just a bye to Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/qXt8oC8naN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2022

In Week 2, when Jenkins returned, the Bears sacked Rodgers three times. Not coincidentally, the Packers won handily.

Finally, when Bakhtiari joined Jenkins in the starting lineup, the Packers QB had his best game of the season to date (which was also the Pack’s best game) Rodgers suffered one sack and threw one INT.

The point is, the Packers offense has gotten increasingly healthier in the first few weeks of the season. Rodgers’ top wide receiver coming into the 2022 season, Allen Lazard, missed Week 1 as well and returned for Weeks 2 and 3.

This week, despite WR Sammy Watkins being on IR, it looks like rookie second-round pick Christian Watson will be back as well, meaning the Packers’ Week 4 depth chart should be the deepest it’s been since the preseason.

With a full cadre of protectors and weapons around him vs. the Patriots, the bold Aaron Rodgers prediction here is that he doesn’t take a single sack or throw a single pick during Sunday’s action.

2. Aaron Rodgers throws for 300-plus yards for the first time in 2022

In addition to taking sacks and throwing picks, Aaron Rodgers’ overall statistics haven’t been great either. Through the first three weeks, his box scores have looked like this:

Week vs. Minnesota Vikings: 22-of-34, 195 yards, zero touchdowns

Week 2 vs. Chicago Bears: 19-of-25, 234 yards, two touchdowns

Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 27-of-35, 255 yards, two touchdowns

As you can see, his numbers have steadily progressed upward as the season has gone along. So, it stands to reason that, for all the reasons discussed above, this trend will continue for the Packers Week 4 game.

The fact that the Patriots have an average defense this year should help out as well. The team ranks 10th in yards allowed (944), but 21st in points given up (71).

This week, without Mac Jones, those defensive numbers will likely take a hit as the team should struggle to move the ball with Brian Hoyer in place of the franchise’s usual starting signal-caller.

That means more opportunity for Aaron Rodgers and more yards for the quarterback. Look for the Green Bay QB to have a big day through the air and break the 300-yard mark for the first time in the 2022 NFL season.

1. Romeo Doubs becomes Rodgers’ new favorite WR

This season, the Packers have gotten healthier and Rodgers has improved week to week. There is one more thing, though, that has helped the QB out in the early days of this campaign. That’s the emergence of rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, the Packers took three wideouts in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team picked Christian Watson out of North Dakota State at No. 34, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada at No. 132, and Samori Toure out of Nebraska at No. 258.

Of these three pass-catchers, Doubs has become the breakout star. The 6-foot-2 WR had a breakout game in Week 3, catching eight of eight targets or 73 yards and his first career touchdown.

Meanwhile, the big-ticket pick, Watson, has struggled with injury and drops in his short career. After missing the end of OTAs and the beginning of training camp with an injury, he also sat out Week 3 with a hamstring issue.

Watson did practice Wednesday before the Packers Week 4 tilt, but his status for Sunday’s game is still in doubt. Whether he plays or not, though, it looks like Doubs is the rookie WR that Rodgers is now attached to.

The final bold Aaron Rodgers prediction of the week is actually more of a bold Romeo Doubs prediction. This week, the rookie will continue to improve just like his quarterback and add a second touchdown and his first 100-yard game to his resume.

Set your fantasy lineups accordingly.