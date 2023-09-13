Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has bigger fish to fry than to worry about the division rival New York Jets right now, but Aaron Rodgers' shocking Achilles injury on Monday Night Football brought out a strong reaction from McDaniel, via The Palm Beach Post.

“A couple of people came down and told me,” McDaniel said about Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury. “And I mean, I'm not gonna lie, that's, you don't want to ever see that.”

“I did check, someone also did tell me that they won the game,” McDaniel said. “And I think there's a lot of players and coaches, that I know on that on that team that you know, they're all, their hopes and dreams as NFL players in the organization wasn't to hang out with and play with one guy. They still have a lot of players.”

The Jets look as though they'll replace Aaron Rodgers with Zach Wilson, who struggled in his sophomore campaign last season. Wilson compiled a 5-4 record in nine starts last season, throwing just six touchdowns to seven interceptions. While it's possible the Jets still explore the trade market for a quarterback, Wilson is a definite downgrade over a future Hall of Fame QB.

Mike McDaniel won't let the Dolphins get caught sleeping on the Jets, however, as he told The Palm Beach Post.

“I promise you that the Miami Dolphins won't be the team that overlooks them, because of anybody not being there, granted is one of the greatest players to ever do it,” McDaniel said. “That is supreme adversity, you know. And if I was a betting man, I think that that team will find a way, but we shall see.”