Aaron Rodgers clarifies controversial Buccaneers Jumbotron comments after Packers win

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers clarified his controversial Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jumbotron comments on the Pat McAfee Show, per Rob Demovsky.

“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if what he told Matt LaFleur about what he saw on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium even made it to the defensive guys. Also, he told @PatMcAfeeShow it was well before the 2-point play. ‘I passed along something I saw on the drive,'” Demovsky shared on Twitter.

Rodgers previously made cryptic comments in reference to the Buccaneers’ Jumbotron following the Packers 14-12 victory.

👀 What does this mean? pic.twitter.com/DqOaTo2go8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 25, 2022

“Well they showed it on the previous play too,” Rodgers said. “It was a delay on both plays. Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show even at home. I saw something and just passed on the information.”

The Packers ultimately earned a victory and one has to wonder if that was a product of whatever Aaron Rodgers saw on the Jumbotron. It had been rough sailing on offense for both teams throughout the game, despite two of the best QBs of all-time going head-to-head.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are both still looking to get things going in 2022. Neither has performed up their full capability. However, Rodgers and Brady feature two of the highest NFL IQs in the league. Rodgers utilizing the Jumbotron to his advantage only strengthened that narrative.

The Packers will prepare to take on Brady’s old team in the New England Patriots in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers is aiming to lead Green Bay to their third consecutive victory in that matchup.