By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

After a very slow start to the season, the Green Bay Packers are making quite the late season playoff push. Regardless of whether or not the Packers make the playoffs, though, it’s clear that Aaron Rodgers is going to need some more weapons alongside him on offense if he is going to lead Green Bay back to the Super Bowl.

While Christian Watson has emerged as a strong option for Rodgers, and Green Bay’s running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is still in tact, it’s clear the Packers are undermanned on offense. For that reason, one of Rodgers’ former teammates, Mark Tauscher, floated a wild trade idea for the Packers that involved picking up Darren Waller and Rodgers former top target Davante Adams to help Green Bay get their offense back on track.

Via Mark Tauscher:

“Unless Tom Brady decides to go to Las Vegas and play there why can’t GB undo the Davante trade and bring him and Waller to GB? Vegas will be in full rebuild mode and GB has a lot of assets to trade with. GB has went after Waller hard twice already 3rd time might be the charm.”

This would be a wild trade, and while it’s not very likely to happen, it would certainly benefit the Packers. Rodgers and Adams were a dominant duo in the air during their time together, and the Packers could add another weapon they have been interested in for quite some time in Waller. Green Bay needs to make some big moves to fix their offense this offseason, so who knows, maybe this could be a deal that would be of interest to both sides if the Las Vegas Raiders decide it’s time for a rebuild.