The benefits of a Harvard (summer) education...

Multiple Emmy-award winning Abbott Elementary just released the trailer for its third season.

The third season sees a new and improved, courtesy of a summer in Harvard, principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James). From being an inept and oftentimes inappropriate principal in season one and two, Ava has turned over a new leaf.

Case in point:

“Good day to the fine teachers of Abbott Elementary,” she began her address.

A beat and a pause.

“What?” she asked the expectant crowd.

“No comment about Gregory (Tyler James Williams) being f-o-i-n foine?” Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) asked.

“No. That is highly inappropriate,” Ava responded.

“I went to Harvard this summer. I've learned what it truly takes to do the job of a principal,” she told the camera.

And truly doing the job of a principal means keeping tabs on all your teachers — all the time. Ava has installed cameras to monitor the teachers, and she hangs out at the monitor bank in her spare time.

And as for Janine Teagues (series creator and two-time Emmy winner Quinta Bronson)? She's trying out cursing.

“Feels forced,” Melissa thinks.

The mockumentary-style series also stars Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Abbott Elementary has been nominated for 15 Primetime Emmy Awards. This includes Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ralph, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Bronson and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series in 2022. Brunson also won Outstanding Lead Actress for a Comedy Series earlier this month.

The show also picked up three Golden Globe Awards in 2023: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series for Williams and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Brunson.

The series premiered in December 2021 and was renewed in January last year for its third season with 14 episodes.

So how are the teachers going to combat this new-and-improved but now tyrannical Ava?

Enter Gregory.

“We cannot stand any more of this new Ava. And you are a very powerful tool,” Barbara (Ralph) says to Gregory as he removes his cardigan.

He knows what to do. It worked before. He stands in Ava's doorway, guns out in his short-sleeved shirt and says, “All these rules are so hard,” flexing his arms.

For a minute there, you could see Ava's wheels turning. But she remembers everything she learned from Harvard.

“Here's a rule: put your arms away, Jeremy Allen Black.”

Abbot Elementary premieres with two episodes on Feb. 7.