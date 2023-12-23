Abby Lee Miller critiques Taylor Swift's dancing skills after acknowledging her boyfriend Travis Kelce's "swag moves" in the field.

In a recent podcast episode of ‘Leave it On the Dance Floor,' Abby Lee Miller didn't hold back in critiquing Taylor Swift's dance skills.

Despite Swift's accomplishments as TIME's Person of the Year, Billboard's biggest pop star of 2023, and one of Forbes' powerful billionaire women, Miller humorously placed her at the bottom of the dance pyramid. Miller noted that Swift is “pigeon-toed.”

During the podcast conversation with model Crystal Hefner, Miller cheekily remarked. “And her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let’s leave it at that.” Miller acknowledged Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. If recalled, Kelce occasionally showcases his dance moves after scoring touchdowns.

While poking fun at Swift's dancing, Miller commented thinks it's a skill that probably does not bother Swift. Adding that dancing is probably not Swift's top priority. However, Miller speculated that Swift might regret not having danced as a child, given her early focus on playing the guitar.

As an outspoken dance coach and reality star, Miller has critiqued dancers in her time. However, it seems Swift doesn't really need that much reminder.

Swift has previously admitted her awkward dance abilities, stating in a TIME interview for her Person of the Year cover story that learning choreography is not her strong suit. Despite the playful banter, Miller acknowledged Kelce's dancing skills, describing him as a “natural showman with swagger at heart.”

In a TikTok post, Miller suggested that everyone, including Swift, could benefit from a dance class with her.

So don't worry Swifties, Abby Lee Miller is not dissing Taylor Swift at all.