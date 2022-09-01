Serena Williams claimed another victim at the 2022 US Open women’s singles tournament, as he sent Anett Kontaveit packing with a 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 win in the second round Wednesday. In other words, the dream of a Hollywood ending for Williams’ illustrious tennis career is very much alive, as he barges into the third round of the competition with that victory.

Serena Williams started her 2022 US Open campaign with a demolition job of Danka Kovinic in the first round, winning that match to the tune of a 6-3, 6-3 score. After her win over Kontaveit, Serena Williams drops a truth bomb that everyone knows but was still scarier to hear for the rest of the competition in the women’s bracket.

“I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t have anything to win. I have absolutely nothing to lose,” Serena Williams said, via Greg Garber. “Honestly, I never get to play like this since ’98 really. Literally, I’ve had an X on my back since ’99. It’s kind of fun. I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that,” Williams added.

Up next for Serena Williams is a showdown in the third round against 29-year-old Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who came back from a loss in the opening set to win her match in the second round versus Evgeniya Rodina.

Serena Williams, who will be hanging up her racket after the US Open, has won the US Open women’s singles title a total of six times, the latest coming in 2014.