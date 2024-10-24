ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway continues on the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between Abus Magomedov and Brunno Ferreira. Magomedov finally got back on track with a dominant decision in his last fight meanwhile, Ferreira comes into the fifth fight of his UFC career off back-to-back first-round knockouts With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Magomedov-Ferreira prediction and pick.

Abus Magomedov (26-6-1) burst onto the scene with a 19-second knockout over Dustin Stolzfus only to drop each of his next two fights to Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho. However, he was able to get back on track when he grappled his way to a dominant decision victory over Warlley Alves. Now, Magomedov will look to get on the first winning streak of his UFC career when he takes on Brunno Ferreira this weekend at UFC 308.

Brunno Ferreira (12-1) had a big-time knockout to kick off his UFC career against Gregory Rodriguez only to drop his next fight brutally to Nursulton Ruziboev. However, he was able to get back on track in a big way when he got back-to-back knockouts against Phil Hawes and Dustin Stolzfus. Now, “The Hulk” will look to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he takes on Abus Magomedov this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Abus Magomedov-Brunno Ferreira Odds

Abus Magomedov: -142

Brunno Ferreira: +120

Over 1.5 rounds: -115

Under 1.5 rounds: -115

Why Abus Magomedov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Warlley Alves – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 20 (14 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Abus Magomedov is poised to secure a decisive victory over Brunno Ferreira at UFC 308 this weekend, leveraging his superior technical striking and octagon control. Magomedov’s impressive reach advantage of 6 inches will be a crucial factor, allowing him to keep Ferreira at bay and pick him apart from a distance. The German fighter’s diverse striking arsenal, including a variety of kicks, will frustrate Ferreira and limit his ability to close the distance effectively. Magomedov’s experience against high-level competition, including a competitive first round against former champion Sean Strickland, has prepared him well for the challenges Ferreira presents.

While Ferreira boasts knockout power, Magomedov’s defensive skills and movement should help him avoid the Brazilian’s heavy shots. Magomedov’s wrestling background provides him with an additional avenue to control the fight, potentially neutralizing Ferreira’s striking by mixing in takedowns and clinch work. Ferreira’s questionable takedown defense, at just 60%, leaves him vulnerable to Magomedov’s grappling. As the fight progresses, Magomedov’s superior cardio and ability to maintain a high pace will likely wear down Ferreira, who has shown a tendency to slow in later rounds. With his well-rounded skill set and strategic approach, Abus Magomedov is well-positioned to outwork and outpoint Brunno Ferreira, securing a unanimous decision victory or potentially even finding a late stoppage.

Why Brunno Ferreira Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Dustin Stolzfus – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 12 (9 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Brunno Ferreira is primed to secure a victory over Abus Magomedov at UFC 308, leveraging his explosive power and aggressive fighting style. Known as “The Hulk,” Ferreira has a record of 12 wins, with 9 coming by knockout, showcasing his ability to end fights decisively. His recent knockout win against Dustin Stoltzfus with a spinning back elbow highlights his striking capabilities and unpredictability in the octagon. Ferreira’s compact frame and powerful build allow him to generate significant power in close-range exchanges, which could be crucial against Magomedov’s reach advantage.

While Magomedov possesses a more varied striking arsenal, Ferreira’s relentless pressure and ability to close the distance will be key in neutralizing Magomedov’s reach and keeping the fight in his preferred range. Ferreira’s aggressive approach often forces opponents into uncomfortable positions, leading to openings for his powerful strikes. Additionally, Ferreira’s experience in dealing with taller opponents will aid him in devising a strategy to counter Magomedov’s height and reach. By pushing the pace and maintaining constant pressure, Ferreira can exploit any defensive lapses from Magomedov, potentially leading to another highlight-reel finish. With his knockout power and aggressive mindset, Brunno Ferreira is well-positioned to claim victory and continue his ascent in the middleweight division.

Final Abus Magomedov-Brunno Ferreira Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting matchup between these two middleweight contenders for however long it lasts. Magomedov will be looking to add to his winning streak coming into this weekend meanwhile, Ferreira will look to make it three knockouts in a row when he steps inside the Octagon at UFC 308. Ultimately, things will get going early in this fight as can we expect there to be no feeling out process between these two if that’s the case Ferreira should be the one to be landing early and often on Magomedov until he lands something flush and gets yet another emphatic knockout against Magomedov to extend his winning streak to three in a row.

Final Abus Magomedov-Brunno Ferreira Prediction & Pick: Brunno Ferreira (+120), Under 1.5 Rounds (-115)