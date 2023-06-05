Like most children growing up in Europe, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was an avid football fan in Greece and saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic showcase his brilliance for years on the pitch. At 41 years old though, the AC Milan striker finally announced his retirement on Sunday, which truly marks the end of an era.

Following Zlatan's decision, The Greek Freak hopped on IG and paid his respects to Ibra's legendary career:

The classic Zlatan line, lions don't compare themselves to humans. Ibrahimovic has dealt with non-stop injury problems over the last couple of years therefore it's not exactly a massive surprise to see him hang up the boots. His best days were certainly behind him.

But, that doesn't hide the fact that the Swede is one of the best strikers ever. Zlatan Ibrahimovic started his career at Malmo in his homeland as a teenager and eventually spent stints at Inter Milan, Manchester United, Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, and the LA Galaxy, among others. In 637 career league appearances, he netted 405 times.

Ibra had this to say on Sunday to the Rossoneri supporters after Milan beat Hellas Verona 3-1 at the San Siro:

“I say goodbye to football but not to you,” he said, via Al Jazeera.

“The first time I arrived you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. I want to thank my family and those close to me for their patience.”

Giannis meanwhile admitted back in 2020 he was a big fan of Zlatan during his time at PSG and clearly wishes the prolific goal-scorer all the best in retirement.