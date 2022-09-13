Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops eye-opening comment on AC Milan future amid injury woes

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been plagued by knee injuries during the latter stages of his career, but the 40-year-old is determined to carry on playing at AC Milan. Ibrahimovic addressed his future in football and at AC Milan in recent comments made to Gazzetta, in which he sounded determined to continue his career despite his latest injury setback.

“I will be back soon,” Zlatan promised. “I’m not going to retire, I’m coming back and I won’t give up.”

Ibrahimovic recently revealed that he played through an ACL injury in 2021-22 in order to help AC Milan clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years. He underwent surgery over the summer and is currently on the mend. Given his age and the severity of the injury, in addition to the fact that he played through the ailment last year, there was some speculation that Ibrahimovic would not be able to return from this ACL injury.

That’s far from the case, at least in the eyes of the legendary Swede. Ibra is determined to return to AC Milan this season and help them fight for another league title, as well as improved results in the Champions League.

Last season, Ibrahimovic featured in 23 Italian league games for AC Milan. He started 11 of those. The talisman scored 8 goals and added 2 assists in league play. He proved last season that he still had plenty left in the tank, but it remains to be seen if he’ll lose a step after yet another knee surgery.