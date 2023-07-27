On Thursday, Italian powerhouses Juventus and AC Milan will intensify their preparations for the new season as they go head-to-head in California. Catch up with the elite-friendly series with our AC Milan-Juventus odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Milan resumed action against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl, resulting in a 3-2 scoreline with the Rossoneri falling to Los Blancos after a commanding 7-0 victory against Lumezzane.

Saturday's game between Juve and Barcelona was canceled due to a viral bug affecting some of Barca's squad. For the Bianconeri, it has been a challenging year both on and off the pitch, making head coach Max Allegri eager to start preparations for the upcoming season.

Here are the AC Milan-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: AC Milan-Juventus Odds

AC Milan: +150

Juventus: +150

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -125

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Juventus

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

Why AC Milan Can Beat Juventus

AC Milan secured a fourth-place finish in the Serie A standings last season but has faced some challenges in recent months. Aside from this, the Rossoneri reached the Round of 16 in the Coppa Italia, were runners-up in the Supercoppa Italiana, and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

While they began their friendly matches with a resounding 7-0 victory over Lumezzane, they recently faced a 3-2 loss against Real Madrid. In their previous game, they surrendered a 2-0 lead at one stage. For the upcoming game, AC Milan will likely address the issues they faced and field a strong lineup. Currently, they are the stronger team and should have the ability to secure a win in this match.

Although they suffered a demoralizing defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League, AC Milan has displayed strong form on the domestic front, with their only Serie A loss coming against early leaders Napoli. They have won three of their last four league games and boast an impressive record of four victories in five matches at San Siro this season. Additionally, they only faced one defeat against fellow top-four teams in Serie A last term.

During the summer transfer window, AC Milan made impressive moves, bringing in players with great potential, and their squad looks well-balanced for the upcoming season. Earlier in the preseason, they signed Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Tijjani Reijnders, and Luka Romero, and their latest addition is the talented striker Noah Okafor, arriving from Red Bull Salzburg. The departure of Sandro Tonali stands out as the only high-profile exit.

Why Juventus Can Beat AC Milan

Juventus had a challenging season, finishing in seventh place in the Serie A table last year, with their campaign significantly affected by a points deduction during the league. Juve reached the semis of the Coppa Italia, went as deep as the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, but reached the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Their very last game saw them secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Udinese, and they will aim for a similar outcome in this match. Moreover, Barcelona's pre-season campaign against Juventus did not kick off as planned, as a significant portion of the Blaugrana squad is dealing with viral gastroenteritis, according to the club's statement. Juventus has shown significant improvement under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri this year but is currently undergoing a transitional phase. They possess a good squad, but being at their resurgent best will be crucial for their upcoming fixtures.

While Juventus relieved some pressure on Allegri with a crucial Champions League win against Maccabi Haifa, their match against AC Milan will be a challenging test, especially considering their record against other top Serie A teams. With just three wins in their eight league games this season and a poor away record, Juventus faces an uphill battle. They are yet to secure an away victory this season, losing consecutive away games against Paris Saint-Germain and Monza. In the previous campaign, they struggled against their domestic rivals, drawing four and losing two of their six league matches against fellow top-four Serie A teams, and they have won only one of their last seven meetings with Milan.

The Turin giants are looking ahead to a different kind of season, leaving behind the turmoil of the previous year and striving to reclaim their glory days. As they won't be participating in the Champions League, their focus is crystal clear – reclaiming the Serie A title. Juventus made notable moves in the transfer market, bringing back Moise Kean from Everton and permanently signing Manuel Locatelli and Arkadiusz Milik. Timothy Weah is their only new addition, though negotiations with Chelsea to bring in Romelu Lukaku could change that soon. As they head into their first preseason match, coach Max Allegri has some injury concerns to handle, with Mattia De Sciglio, Adrien Rabiot, and Nicolo Fagioli being doubtful for the game.

Final AC Milan-Juventus Prediction & Pick

The rival squads will have to show off to an American audience. Both squads will deliver a lot of goals but Juventus' hunger from their postponed match against Barca will be shown here today.

Final AC Milan-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (+150), Over 2.5 goals (-125)