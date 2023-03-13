A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Apart from Selection Sunday, the other huge event happening Sunday night is the 95th Academy Awards, which is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. And right from the get-go of the occasion, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Will Smith during his opening monologue.

“If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech,” Jimmy Kimmel said.

Kimmel also joked about why it’s not going to be an easy task this time around for anyone with the intention to hurt him on stage to actually execute such a plan. For one, Jimmy Kimmel said, the “assailant” has to get past the likes of ” the heavyweight champ, Adonis Creed” while pointing at Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh, “the Mandalorian” AKA Pedro Pascal, and “the Spider-Man” in Andrew Garfield.

Last year, during the 94th staging of the Academy Awards, people witnessed one of the most shocking and indelible moments in television history when Will Smith went up on stage and gave host Chris Rock a slap that was heard and seen from around the world, thus creating a massive wave of discussions and memes, to say the least.

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t want any of that to happen to him. It’s also safe to say that the organizing committee of the Academy Awards has made some measures to prevent that from ever happening again. At the very least, Kimmel has his trusted Guillermo Rodriguez watching his back.