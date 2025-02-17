Las Vegas Aces' superstar and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson made history by becoming the thirteenth woman in league history to own a signature sneaker model. Recently unveiling the Nike A'One just before NBA All-Star Weekend, Wilson joined the festivities by revealing another colorway in the rollout of her signature campaign. She wears her heart on her sleeve and this newest edition, titled “OG Pearl,” will feature another piece of her family's history come to fruition in the form of the Nike A'One.

A'ja Wilson was in attendance at NBA All-Star Weekend to promote her latest signature sneaker with Nike, a much anticipated occasion that is more than deserving for the two-time WNBA MVP, WNBA Champion, and Finals MVP. She even kept the news a secret from her family and surprised them with their own pairs of her shoe following the official announcement.

This next pair pays homage to an important chapter of Wilson's life. The newest colorway is titled “OG Pearl” and inspired by Wilson's grandmother, who gifted A'ja her iconic pearls as a family heirloom. Wilson credits the pearls for instilling the confidence she plays basketball with and now, her grandmother's legacy will forever be enshrined with the Nike A'One.

Nike A'One “OG Pearl”

The new Nike A'One features a sleek design with a cohesive synthetic upper merging into a unique Nike Zoom midsole and outsole. The midsole features a triangular plate for maximum support and energy return while the rest of the shoe is focused on stability and comfort. The clean pearl white is seen in the monochromatic ensemble while the Nike Swoosh and adjacent accents are done in shimmering silver. All in all, the Nike A'One is already being heralded as one of the better looking basketball sneakers on the market.

The Nike A'One is set to officially release in May 2025 and will arrive in the initial “Pink Aura” colorway. The shoes will retail for a very affordable $110 and will come in grade school sizing as well. It's yet another stepping stone in the legendary career A'ja Wilson has crafted for herself and we're excited to see what the future holds for one of the best WNBA players of all time.