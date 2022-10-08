Aces’ Kelsey Plum criticizes NBA 2K after game excludes A’ja Wilson on promo

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum wasn’t too happy with what she saw from NBA 2K when scrolling through Twitter yesterday. The 2022 all-star quote tweeted the game after it posted a graphic of generic players wearing Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Candace Parker jerseys. Most notably left off: 2022 MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson.

Plum tweeted, “Bro I’m sick of this…. Where is the @_ajawilson22 jersey?????”

Wilson, who is known to keep things light-hearted, replied to her teammate, “Lol read that in your pissed off voice but we good over here KP.”

This isn’t the first time Plum has been upset with how the WNBA markets its players, specially its white ones. The 2017 first overall pick told ESPN on June 22 she blocked the WNBA’s social accounts due to how the league predominantly excludes black women from its advertising. In the same story, Wilson shared similar thoughts to her teammate.

“Even though our league is predominantly Black, I think it’s hard for our league to push us, in a sense, because they still have to market, in their mind, what is marketable,” Wilson said. “Sometimes a Black woman doesn’t check off those boxes.”

The discourse continued into the postseason when WNBA fans on Twitter debated who the face of the league is after Wilson’s dominant 2022 campaign. The Aces won the first title in Las Vegas professional sports history while Wilson added another All-WNBA first team nod. Despite this, NBA 2K excluded Wilson from their most recent promotion of its game, which includes a WNBA game mode. Fans and media alike were quick to point out Wilson’s absence on the post after Plum’s quote tweet.

When fans and players criticize representation and who gets attention from media and other elements of pop culture, this is what they’re talking about. 4/5 jerseys for white players and not including the leagues MVP or the finals MVP. https://t.co/26WU8wsmDm — Katie Barnes (@katie_barnes3) October 7, 2022