Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has plenty on her mind right now, following the Las Vegas Aces' blockbuster offseason trade revolving around Kelsey Plum and Jewell Loyd, but she is still devoting some of her attention to Super Bowl 59. The annual extravaganza resonates with more than 100 million people, including top non-NFL athletes, and inspires many strong opinions and predictions.

While appearing on SportsCenter, the 2024 Best Female Athlete ESPY Award recipient was asked to pick a winner of Sunday's championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. She is admittedly bias, however.

“I mean, Jalen Hurts, he's a Klutch kid, he's a Klutch {Sports} client, so I got to go with the Eagles,” Wilson told Stan Verrett on Thursday. “Only because I feel like that's just the type of bond that we have. But to see Patrick Mahomes and {KC} make history (trying to win three straight Super Bowls) would obviously be great as well.”

A'ja Wilson knows what it takes to reach the top

Loyalty is guiding the center's Super Bowl 59 prognostications. Beyond sharing Klutch representation, Wilson and Hurts each won a national championship at an SEC school. They also both shined in high-stakes professional competition. Wilson earned WNBA Finals MVP honors in 2023 and Hurts was arguably the best player on the field when Philadelphia narrowly fell to Kansas City in Super Bowl 57. Perhaps the latter will get his moment this year.

While the Eagles strive to replace the Chiefs at the mountaintop, the Aces are determined to regroup and retake their throne in the W. A'ja Wilson enjoyed what many regard as the greatest individual campaign in league history, notching 26.9 points on 51.8 percent shooting with 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game last season. She is the player everyone else is chasing right now.

But Las Vegas wants to return to being the team to beat. Pairing Wilson with a fellow two-time champion and six-time All-Star in Jewell Loyd might help the franchise do exactly that in 2025. Not that they need it, but maybe the Aces can draw a little more inspiration from watching the Eagles and Chiefs duke it out in the Caesars Superdome.