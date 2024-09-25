The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm to advance to face the New York Liberty in the second round of the playoffs. Game 2 came down to the final minutes, but the Aces were able to hold on by the help of several of their stars. After the game, A'ja Wilson was interviewed and was told an interesting stat about Chelsea Gray, who passed head coach Becky Hammon for No. 15 on the all-time WNBA playoff scoring list.

“Oh Becky's not gonna like that,” Wilson said in a joking matter.

Gray finished the game with 12 points and four rebounds, but it was her nine assists that helped the team. Along with Gray, the Aces' other guards had productive games as well. Kelsey Plum finished with 29 points, while Jackie Young finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

“When I see the work that my guards put in, I know when they get on the court it's going to be greatness because I just see all of the work they put in,” Wilson said.

Aces sweep Storm to advance to semifinals

The Aces advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs for the sixth straight consecutive season after defeating the Storm 83-76. A'ja Wilson set a record with 20-plus points and at least 10 rebounds in 13 career playoff games, passing Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings.

It was a close game down the stretch as the Storm took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, but the Aces then went on a run to take back the lead. It wasn't just one person that put the Aces back on top, but it was their core group who made big plays down the stretch to win the game. After the game, Kelsey Plum and Becky Hammon talked about having a plethora of players on the team who can all contribute and help them win.

“One of the greatest things about being on a team of great players is that you just have confidence that anyone’s going to step up at any time, making plays,” Plum said after the game.

“It’s anybody on any given night, it’s just about winning,” Becky Hammon said.

The Aces will have another tall task ahead of them as they face the Liberty in the semifinals. The Liberty have been playing like the best team in the league this season, and it's safe to say whoever wins this matchup has a good chance of winning the championship.