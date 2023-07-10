Las Vegas Aces veteran forward A'ja Wilson left her fans collectively holding their breath when they saw her in an awkward position under the basket during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx on the road. Fortunately, Wilson did not suffer anything serious, which we now know because she's even making fun of that scary moment.

“wow so graceful 🥹 🤸‍♀️,” A'ja Wilson tweeted when she saw a picture of herself with her knee bent in a painful-looking way.

When Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard tried to praise A'ja Wilson for the latter's flexibility, the Aces star responded by saying: “I ain’t know I could even bend like thattt 🤪.”

So clearly, it's all good for A'ja Wilson, who played well against the Lynx, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while also tallying three assists, three steals, and four blocks in 27 minutes of action. Stuffing the stat sheets was just another way for Wilson to let everyone know that she was alright.

Despite her impressive numbers, Wilson was not the top star of the game against Minnesota for the Aces, who witnessed Kelsey Plum make WNBA history by going off for 40 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the field in just 31 minutes.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces currently lead the entire WNBA with a 17-2 record. They take a rest this Monday before returning to action to host the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.

Wilson is averaging 19.6 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, so far in the 2023 WNBA regular season.