Gregg Popovich’s epic message to Becky Hammon, Aces after Game 2 win in WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces are now just one win away from their first WNBA Finals title after taking a commanding 2-0 lead over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night at home. Following the victory, they had a special guest show up in the locker room. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who Becky Hammon previously worked under.

Pop showered the Aces in praise for their fantastic performance. Via the team’s Twitter:

“You don’t need me that’s for sure, but it’s been great watching you guys play, it’s been great watching you on TV, the way you execute, the way you play physically, it’s just beautiful to watch, honestly. No BS, you just play great basketball. And it’s about consistency. You gotta keep it going. For me, I always tell my teams the sweetest wins are the ones on the road and that’s where you’re going. The sweetest.”

Strong words from the legend himself. The Aces now do head on the road to hopefully close things out, with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday in Connecticut. The Big 3 for Las Vegas absolutely balled out on Tuesday, with Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, and Chelsea Young all registering more than 20 points apiece. Wilson, the 2022 league MVP, put up a team-high 26 while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Aces felt the disappointment of losing on the big stage and they’re making sure it doesn’t happen again. There’s no doubt this message from a coaching icon like Gregg Popovich hit home for this group. By the end of Thursday, they could all be WNBA champions.