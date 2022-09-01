We got ourselves a series, ladies and gentlemen. After dropping Game 1 against the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces bounced back big time to win Game 2. It was a clash between two of the best power forwards in the league as WNBA DPOY A’ja Wilson dueled against Breanna Stewart. In the end, Wilson’s 33 points and 13 rebounds trumped Stewart’s 32 and 7.

After the game, though, A’ja Wilson credited her Aces point guard Chelsea Gray. The All-Star forward talked about her chemistry with Gray in the pick-and-roll. Here’s what she had to say. (via ESPN)

“When you look at great guards and great posts, the whole thing is you’ve got to figure out how to guard it,” Aces forward A’ja Wilson said of the pick-and-roll. “You have to pick your poison. What are you going to do? Once we mastered that, it’s like Play-Doh in our hands at that point.”

Wilson gets most of the fanfare due to her insane scoring abilities. However, Chelsea Gray has quietly been the most valuable player for the Aces in the 2022 WNBA postseason. The point guard is shooting a whopping 66.7% from the field (and a monstrous 65% from deep) for the entire playoffs. Those may be unsustainable numbers, but it’s still pretty damn impressive.

The Aces have a tough task ahead of them in the next two games, though. After a two-game home stand, the series now shifts to a raucous Seattle crowd. Can A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray power their way through the adversity? Or will Stewart and a resurgent Sue Bird find their groove in Seattle?