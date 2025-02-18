The Las Vegas Aces will have a few new faces on their roster when the 2025 WNBA season begins. Veterans Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes opted to go elsewhere during the WNBA free agency period. The Aces did bring in a few solid free agent additions in Tiffany Mitchell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus in free agency, while making a trade for Dana Evans. As the Aces continue to shape their 2025 camp roster, their latest signing was former Washington Mystics draft pick Elena Tsineke.

The Aces’ signing of Elena Tsineke is most likely a training camp contract and she will have to make the team’s final regular season roster.

As it stands, the Aces currently have 13 players on their roster. They are permitted to bring up to 18 players to training camp, and will have to cut down to either 11 or 12 players by the start of the regular season.

Quality depth is going to be key for the Aces this season as they lost two of their most productive bench players in Clark and Hayes. Hayes was the 2024 Sixth Player of the Year. They also lost Sydney Colson who was a strong locker room presence. Clark signed with the Seattle Storm, Hayes signed with the Golden State Valkyries and Colson signed with the Indiana Fever.

The most notable addition to the Aces this offseason is All-Star guard Jewell Loyd who was acquired via trade with the Storm and Los Angeles Sparks.

Last season, the Aces were eliminated by the New York Liberty in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, ending their quest to win three consecutive championships.

Elena Tsineke signs with Aces

The Mystics originally selected Tsineke with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She played in two preseason games for the Mystics that season but did not make the final regular season roster.

Tsineke played her entire college career at South Florida, and during her senior season she started all 33 games she played in at a little over 35 minutes per game. She averaged 17.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Tsineke is a guard with strong scoring abilities, but can be a playmaker as well. But it’s likely going to be an uphill battle for her though to make the Aces’ final regular season roster. Her competition in camp will likely come from fourth-year guard Kiersten Bell.