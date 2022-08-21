The Las Vegas Aces are on to the semifinals of the WNBA, knocking out the Phoenix Mercury. Billed as one of the better teams in the league, the A’ja Wilson-led team proved their pedigree in the quarterfinals, handily beating the Mercury in two straight games. Their closeout Game 2, though, was something else to behold.

During their Game 2 tilt on Saturday night, the Aces went on an absolute tear from the three-point area. They made a whopping 23 three-pointers against the Mercury, absolutely obliterating the former WNBA record for most threes by a team with 18. That’s insane, and doubly so considering the game before them also set another record. (via ESPN)

The other bracket of the WNBA playoffs saw the defending champions Chicago Sky completely decimate the New York Liberty. How dominant were they? Well, the reigning champs won the contest by a whopping 38 points, setting a WNBA record for largest playoff margin in the process.

The Aces now await the winner of the series between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics. The Storm, led by the never-aging Sue Bird, have taken a 1-0 lead after a thrilling win a few days ago. Should the Storm prevail, it will be an interesting matchup between the new blood in the WNBA and the living legend that was there from the beginning of the league.

On the other side of the bracket, no WNBA team has qualified yet for a semifinal slot. The Sky-Liberty series is currently tied at one game apiece, with the decider game to be played in a few days. On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun have taken a 1 – 0 lead against the Dallas Wings.