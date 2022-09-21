Las Vegas Strip shut down thanks to raucous WNBA title celebration that had Aces stars A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum buzzing

It must be so much fun to win a championship, and the Las Vegas Aces are certainly proving that there are few better pleasures in life than taking home the biggest acclaim in your respective field. After defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, the Aces are on cloud nine, and the squad, led by MVP A’ja Wilson, All-Star MVP Kelsey Plum, and Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, recently look to the streets of Las Vegas to celebrate their accomplishment.

In fact, the entire Aces team partied so hard that the jamboree caused the shutdown of the famous Las Vegas Strip, after thousands of fans showed up and showered the Aces with love that the champions deserved.

“Las Vegas, I can’t thank you enough for how much you rallied behind myself and my teammates, we did this one for y’all,” A’ja Wilson said, and it rings true, especially when the entire Strip had to be closed off after the initial plan was for only the southbound lane to be blockaded.

The Las Vegas Aces lived it up on the strip during their WNBA Championship parade 🥳🏆#TheRush has the recap ➡️ https://t.co/jykkRWuoEO pic.twitter.com/0G6sK4vefq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 21, 2022

Guard Kelsey Plum was also clearly having the time of her life, and the past 13 months just has been so kind to her. Not only did she win a gold medal during last year’s Tokyo Olympics, she also broke out as a legitimate star in the league, averaging 20.2 points per game and cementing herself as one of the best guards in the league.

For all of the talk about the WNBA drawing no attention, the Aces certainly turned some heads during their championship parade. Even head coach Becky Hammon was pleasantly surprised with just how many turned out for the Aces’ celebration.

“I’m new to the desert and I didn’t know you were going to show out like this,” Hammon said. “But I’m learning.”

Hopefully for Vegas fans, the Aces’ championship proves to be a sign of things to come for nearby franchises Vegas Golden Knights, who came close to doing the unthinkable and winning a championship during their inaugural season in 2018, and Las Vegas Raiders, who are admittedly struggling as of the moment.

The Aces’ core, being as young as it is, led by A’ja Wilson, who’s only 26, and Kelsey Plum, only 28, should only grow from here, leading the franchise to many more championships to come, which should frighten the rest of the WNBA.