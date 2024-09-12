Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson achieved an amazing feat that caught the attention of Stephen A. Smith. Wilson has been having a season that has undoubtedly put her in the driver's seat to win another WNBA Most Valuable Player award but her latest accomplishment further cements her as one of the best WNBA players to grace the court.

In the Aces' 86-75 victory over the Fever, Wilson set the single-season scoring record in the WNBA. With 26.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter, A'ja Wilson made a jumper to beat Jewell Loyd's previous record of 939 points in a single season that she set in 2023. She widened the gap even further in the win, finishing with 27 points.

Wilson spoke about her record-setting accomplishment in a quote obtained by NPR, showing love to her teammates for their support on the floor.

“I don’t want to sound cliché when I say this but, I don’t get any of that without every single teammate along the way. I’m so grateful to be able to play with selfless women. My teammates are the heartbeat. They keep me going. I don’t get any points without them passing me the basketball.”

Smith showered Wilson with praise on the latest edition of ESPN's First Take.

“I think she's the greatest player in the game. I think she's one of the greatest players of all time, and we just need to stand down and recognize and pay homage to the greatness that we're witnessing.”

He then broke down her numbers and accomplishments.

“Not only is she averaging 27. 3 points per game, which is on the verge of breaking Diana Taurasi's record in that category. She's also the reigning two-time defending WNBA champion. She's also the reigning two time defensive player of the year. And not only is she leading the league in points, Molly, she's leading the league in defensive rebounds and block shots at 2. 7 again. She is something special. It's just that simple. And it's exactly why I'm not counting the Las Vegas Aces out.”

Despite the Aces sitting at the fourth seed in the WNBA playoff race as the season concludes, Smith believes that the two-time defending champions shouldn't be slept on.

“I know they're the fourth seed, but I don't give a d*mn about the three seeds ahead of them. You're going to have to show me in a playoff series, somebody beat A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. I'll believe it when I see it.”

As the regular season winds down, Wilson still has the opportunity to be the first WNBA player to score 1.000 points in a season. The Aces have four games left, including a rematch with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Friday night.