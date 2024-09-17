ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Aces Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Storm.

The Las Vegas Aces, it seems, were conserving energy all season long. They had five players on the United States Olympic team. They knew that this year — in which the team would try to win three straight WNBA championships and become just the second team to do so (the Houston Comets are the only one to pull off the feat) — was going to be a heavy lift. It didn't make sense that the Aces were so sluggish and ordinary for most of the season, but then again, it does make sense that this team wasn't going all-out in every June or July game. Why overextend instead of pacing oneself and waiting for the home stretch to fully lock in and make a big run at a historic title?

It really does seem that Vegas had a few Aces up its sleeve.

The Aces have been dealing a losing hand to their opponents, cleaning up at the table with one victory after another. The Aces have won three in a row and eight of 10. They are finally sacrificing at the defensive end of the floor and are elevating the intensity with which they play. This is what had been missing for much of the season. Random games against Seattle, Chicago, and Dallas turned into losses, and the Aces were several notches below the first-place New York Liberty, second-place Minnesota Lynx, and third-place Connecticut Sun for the vast majority of the WNBA season.

The Aces won't have a top-three seed, but they are certainly playing like a top-three team right now. No one wants them in the playoffs, including the team which will have to face them in the first round, the Seattle Storm.

The importance of this game is obvious: A Seattle win would enable the Storm to tie the Aces in the standings and leave the battle for the No. 4 seed — and home-court advantage in a Vegas-Seattle series — open-ended heading into the regular-season finale on Thursday night. A Vegas win wraps up the No. 4 seed for the Aces, enabling the champs to rest everyone on Thursday in preparation for the start of the playoffs over the weekend.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces know this is a very important game. If they win, they will secure fourth place in the WNBA standings. Given how well they have played over the past two weeks, the Aces have regained the trust of bettors. They have been covering spreads consistently and are finally playing like the champions they are. Seattle has been very sluggish since the Olympic break and looks like a team which isn't remotely ready to compete against an in-form version of Vegas.

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm have been mediocre for weeks. One would think that with the talent on this roster — frontcourt and backcourt — you're finally going to see a game in which Seattle puts everything together at both ends and looks like the playoff threat it was back in July, when the team was playing good basketball.

Final Aces-Storm Prediction & Pick

Vegas is a much better team, playing better and displaying more of a killer instinct than the struggling Storm. Take Vegas.

Final Aces-Storm Prediction & Pick: Aces -5