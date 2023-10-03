Comedian and actor Adam Devine, known for his hilarious performances, decided to break some exciting news to his fans in his signature comedic style. Devine took to his Instagram on Monday to announce that he and wife Chloe Bridges are expecting their first child, DigitalSpy reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Devine (@adamdevine)

In a post featuring two photos, the couple joyfully shared their pregnancy news. The first image showed them standing side by side, each cradling their respective bumps, while the second featured a more traditional pose with Devine's arms lovingly wrapped around Bridges.

Devine couldn't resist adding his comedic touch to the caption, playfully noting, “Look we're pregnant! Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!” The Pitch Perfect star then expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming addition to their family, promising that the focus of his social media would shift toward their baby.

Bridges also shared her excitement on her own Instagram, posting two photos of the couple by the water with the caption, “We have news!! Can’t wait to get this lil family started.”

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges, who met on the set of The Final Girls in 2014 and started dating the following year, got engaged in 2019 and celebrated their wedding in 2021. Their upcoming journey into parenthood marks a new chapter in their love story.

While Devine is renowned for his comedy, he also made headlines recently when he commented on the impact of superhero movies on the comedy genre, suggesting that studios' focus on big-budget superhero films had led to a decline in mid-budget comedies. He later clarified his remarks, highlighting the changing landscape of the film industry.

As their fans eagerly await updates on this new chapter of their lives, it's clear that Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are approaching parenthood with humor and excitement.