Adam Driver, who played Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren, revealed that the story arc changed dramatically in Star Wars.

It all came to light in a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Collider reports.

Adam Driver admits to a big direction change in the script for Ben Solo/Kylo Ren

As the story evolved, the character did, too. This led to some unplanned parts in the trilogy that, in the end, worked out well.

Driver said, “I had an overall arc in mind that he wanted to do, which changed.” The actor is more than likely referring to J.J. Abrams.

“His idea was almost the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident, the most committed to the Dark Side, and by the last movie, he's the most vulnerable and weak, and he wanted to start at the opposite, where the character was the most confused and vulnerable. And by the end of the three movies would be most committed to the Dark Side,” the Klyo Ren actor added.

The son of Han Solo and Princess Leia, who Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher played, had quite a directional change. It started to get altered with Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi script. In this, Kylo and Rey (Daisy Ridley) get more connected and have familiar goals regarding the Force.

Beyond that, the story arc changed more with The Rise of Skywalker, which is more about their connection.

Admittedly, Adam Driver admits that the first concept hadn't included a redeemed Ben Solo at the trilogy's end.

Luckily, we got the version that seems appropriate and satisfying.